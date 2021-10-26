Climate Guru Greta Thunberg to Speak, Protest at U.N. Climate Summit

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist and media darling, will be speaking and protesting at the United Nation’s COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which begins next week.

“On Friday Nov 5 I’ll join the climate strike in Glasgow, during #COP26 Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind. So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there!”

On Friday Nov 5 I’ll join the climate strike in Glasgow, during #COP26 Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind. So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there! #UprootTheSystem

@fff_glasgow pic.twitter.com/PNrBQNKzo4 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 25, 2021

There has been no mention of how Thunberg will travel from Sweden to Scotland, while as many as 25,000 will fly to take part in the globalist event. Media reports say she has also been confirmed as a speaker.

🌍 In 2 weeks, world leaders will meet at the global climate talks #COP26 to discuss our future. Wherever you are in the world, join us in bringing #ClimateJustice to COP26. ✊6 Nov – Day of Action: https://t.co/AGPJbVyvkZ

🌱7-10 Nov – People's Summit: https://t.co/NIUYEsLDl7 pic.twitter.com/p786JnyWp9 — COP26 Coalition (@COP26_Coalition) October 21, 2021

The U.K. Standard reported on the development:

The Swedish activist has been confirmed as one of the speakers at the Cop26 Coalition’s Global Day for Climate Justice rally. She will join Mitzi Jonelle Tan from the Philippines Vanessa Nakate from Uganda and Scottish activist Darren McGarvey, also known as rapper Loki, in addressing the rally on Saturday November 6 – the middle weekend of the two-week international climate conference. The coalition wants governments to commit to cutting emissions and implementing globally just solutions that limit global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees – including calling for zero carbon, not just net zero.

Organisers expects simultaneous mobilizations in more than 50 places across the UK and around 75 countries worldwide.

“Amongst all the rhetoric and empty promises, it is clear that justice won’t be handed to us by world leaders or delivered by corporations,” Sarah Fleming of the Cop26 Coalition, said. “Only we can imagine and build the future that works for all of us.”

“The solutions that we desperately need to survive the climate crisis, and in doing so build a more just and fair world, can only be brought about through making our voices heard together.”

“That’s why we’re bringing together everyone from Glasgow communities to indigenous peoples, from farmers to health workers to families, to take to the streets across the world and demand climate justice at Cop26,” Fleming said.

Other groups that are expected to be represented include Extinction Rebellion, Climate Justice, Not False Solutions, and Workers and Trade Unions.

The Standard reported more than 10,000 police officers a day are expected to be on the streets during Cop26.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com.