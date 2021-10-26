Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna has propelled her to the front of the line of GOP candidates looking to replace Rep. Charlie Crist (D) in Florida’s 13th congressional district.

According to a survey from St. Pete Polls, Anna Paulina Luna has 36.7 percent support from Republican voters in the upcoming primary, far ahead of former Lisa Murkowski aide Amanda Makki (6.4 percent), former Florida state House candidate Matt Tito (2.7 percent), and non-profit founder Audrey Henson.

While indeed indicative of her strong candidacy, Luna still faces a tough battle to secure the nomination, given that 52.1 percent of respondents said they have not yet chosen a candidate, as reported by the Hill.

Despite the preponderance of undecideds, the poll also showed that Luna’s support further increased (62.4 percent) when those surveyed learned that she was the only candidate endorsed by Trump.

“The undecided bloc of voters also significantly decreased when it was noted that Luna is endorsed by Trump, falling to 22.2 percent,” noted the Hill. “In a head-to-head matchup between Luna and Makki, Luna brought in 60.6 percent support compared with Makki’s 13.9. Just more than 25 percent of voters remained undecided.”

Conducted through an automated phone polling system between October 23-24, St. Pete surveyed 518 likely Republican voters in Florida’s 13th district.

The sample of voters that were contacted included random samples of registered voters within the boundaries of Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Former President Trump endorsed Luna this past September, hailing her as a “great fighter,” committed to strong borders and aiding America’s veterans.

“Anna Paulina Luna is a great fighter who is running for Congress in Florida. She is an Air Force veteran who puts America First, unlike her RINO opponents,” Trump said. “Anna is committed to strong borders, serving our Veterans, and ensuring Florida’s beautiful coastlines are protected.”

“This is an important race because it is ‘key’ to taking back the House. Anna is a warrior, she is a winner, and it’s time for all America First Republicans to unite behind her strong campaign,” he continued. “Anna has my complete and total endorsement.”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of Anna Paulina Luna for Congress in Florida pic.twitter.com/NQJK9qSjsf — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 14, 2021

Should she clinch the GOP nomination, Luna will be in a strong position to replace Charlie Crist, a Republican-turned-Democrat who will be aiming to oust Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the coming election. Luna narrowly lost her bid for the FL-13 in 2020 when Crist shored up 53 percent of the vote versus her 47 percent.