Hunter Biden’s art dealer Georges Bergès was pictured Thursday wearing a Camp David hat. It is unknown how Bergès obtained the hat or if he traveled to Camp David with the president, who most recently visited the country estate during the collapse of Afghanistan.

The photo of Bergès wearing the presidential hat was posted to Instagram days before Hunter’s latest art show over the weekend by gossip columnist George Wayne, who alleges he introduced Hunter to Bergès.

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden faces fresh cash-for-access questions after his art dealer is snapped wearing Camp David hat https://t.co/VbWsnywLZi — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 25, 2021

“GB shows up wearing a fabulous cap emblazoned with the Presidential seal and the words Camp David Presidential Retreat 46 all over it,” Wayne wrote. “Say whaaa? Were you at Camp David last weekend with your artist Hunter Biden???!!!”

Wayne’s post seemed to reveal for the first time that Hunter and Bergès were planning a secret art exhibit in SoHo, New York City, this past weekend, where the two were attempting to sell Hunter’s paintings for up to $500,000. At Hunter’s last exhibition in Los Angeles, five paintings worth $75,000 each were reportedly sold to an anonymous buyer.

“When the arbiter conducted further reconnaissance and swanned by your gallery this afternoon there was a gaggle of paparazzi outside?!! And the gallery windows on West Broadway smothered with brown paper?!!,” the social media post continued. “What’s going on at the GBG [Georges Bergès Gallery]?! Is Hunter Biden’s much discussed solo show about to land in Gotham City??!!”

Hunter’s second art show in SoHo was initially reported to be delayed until spring. The secret show in SoHo was ultimately held this past weekend, despite challenges of “legal vetting” of guests willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on art.