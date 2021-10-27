Eugene Huelsman, a veteran camera operator who worked on multiple Hollywood television projects, has been arrested in California for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Court records show the arrest comes several months after a federal grand jury indicted the 58-year-old Huelsman in Penascola, Florida for threatening to “put a bullet” in the Congressman and his children in the wake of the Capitol Hill riot on January 6.

“Federal prosecutors say that on Jan. 9, Huelsman called the office of someone described in the indictment solely a ‘M.G.’ and issued threats to him and his family,” Politico reported on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Huelsman told Gaetz to “watch his back” and “watch his children”

“Tell [M.G.] to watch his back, tell him to watch his children,” Huelsman allegedly said. “I’m coming for him… I’m gonna f***ing kill him… I’m gonna put a bullet in you and I’m gonna put a bullet in one of your f***ing kids too.” Gaetz confirmed to Politico on Tuesday he was targeted with Huelsman’s alleged threats. Last Wednesday, Gaetz accused the Justice Department on the House floor of not taking death threats against him seriously.