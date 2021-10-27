Nancy Pelosi: Need ‘Confidence’ in Build Back Better Act to Pass So-Called Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday Democrats need to have “confidence” in the Build Back Better reconciliation infrastructure bill to pass the so-called bipartisan package.

“In order for the BIF to pass, we need to have the trust, the confidence, and the reality of the Build Back Better bill,” Pelosi told her whip team during a morning meeting.

President Joe Biden has pressured Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to vote on the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Build Back Better Act, or the reconciliation infrastructure bill.

“In the next couple of hours, I will be communicating with you on our path from here to there… depending on what happens at the White House,” Pelosi said

“That will determine our timetable, our course of action, but we are in pretty good shape,” she added.

Pelosi has urged Democrats to “embrace” the scaled-down infrastructure bill as the House plans to vote on the legislation this week. Democrats hoped to have the bill cost $3.1 trillion, but limited its price tag to roughly $2 trillion to gain the support of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said that Democrats have to believe in the bills to convince the American people.

Hoyer said, “If we don’t act like we are winning, the American people won’t believe it either.”

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) said Tuesday Democrats are ready to vote on the Build Back Better Act despite the lack of information about how to pay for the bill.

“We are just missing two things. What exactly is going to be in the bill, and how we’re going to pay for it? Other than that, we are good to go,” Boyle said.

