Report: Build Back Better Act to Have $500 Billion in Climate Carveouts

The Build Back Better Act, President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion infrastructure bill, will reportedly contain more than $500 billion in carveouts to combat climate change.

Axios reported Tuesday that the Build Back Better Act will contain more than $500 billion in spending to address climate change.

Axios’ Alayna Treene said this would amount to “the single biggest component of the sweeping package.”

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) told Axios that the provision would exceed $500 billion in spending.

“Everything else is getting a massive haircut, but this isn’t,” Schatz said.

“This will be, just as a matter of fact, the biggest climate bill in human history. At least half a trillion dollars. That’s a pretty good story to tell at the Conference of Parties (COP26),” Schatz added.

President Joe Biden will travel to the 2021 United Nations climate conference Thursday in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden has hoped to use the passage of his dual infrastructure bills as a way to tout America’s mission to combat climate change.

The White House also hosted approximately a dozen climate advocacy group leaders to review Biden’s efforts to combat climate change.

“If Biden walks into Glasgow without an agreed-to framework, it would undercut his credibility in global climate talks with world leaders,” Axios noted.

Biden’s inclusion of $500 billion in climate change funding would give more ammo to Republicans that this bill would amount to a “Green New Deal Lite.”

House Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Jim Banks (R-SC) charged in a memo in August that the Build Back Better bill amounts to “essentially a Green New Deal Lite.”

“Only $110 billion of the so-called $1 trillion-plus bipartisan infrastructure package goes toward road, bridges, and other major projects that the American people generally consider ‘infrastructure,'” Banks wrote.

Banks said that the remaining provisions of the bill are “Green New Deal provisions.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.