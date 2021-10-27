“There was no justification for some of the language included in the letter,” the apology read.

Breaking: In the wake of yesterday's @FreeBeacon report, National School Board Association announces "we regret and apologize for the letter" to Biden admin characterizing concerned parents as potentially domestic terrorists pic.twitter.com/3RBufvWqAN — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 23, 2021

In the Senate hearing, Garland denied he would resolve the FBI’s investigation into parents, even though the probe was predicated on faulty information from the NSBA.

“This memorandum is not about parents being able to object in their school boards,” Garland claimed. “They are protected by the First Amendment, as long as there are no threats of violence, they are completely protected.”

WATCH: Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland refuses to answer if he's considered the "chilling effect" of the Department of Justice's memo targeting concerned parents. pic.twitter.com/uabZH6sDgh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 27, 2021

“So parents can object to their school boards, about curriculum, about the treatment of their children, about school policies, all of that is 100 percent protected by the First Amendment and there is nothing in this memorandum contrary to that,” Garland deflected. “We are only trying to prevent violence against school officials.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has also demanded Garland’s resignation over the matter. “Merrick Garland mobilized the FBI to intimidate parents without legal basis and, we now know, premised on misinformation he didn’t bother to verify,” Hawley tweeted.

“It was a dangerous abuse of authority that has badly compromised the Justice Dept’s integrity and Garland’s. He should resign,” he said.

