Nancy Pelosi Claims Democrats on ‘Path’ to Passing Infrastructure Bills

U.S. President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi leave a meeting with House Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill October 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden will meet with House Democrats on Thursday morning to try and secure a vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Sean Moran

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during a press conference Thursday that Democrats are on a “path” to passing their dual infrastructure bills.

Pelosi spoke Thursday afternoon as House Democrats released the legislative text for their reconciliation infrastructure bill, or the Build Back Better Act. Democrats scaled down the bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion to placate the spending concerns of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-AZ).

Pelosi also might hold a vote on the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, on Thursday.

Democrats even cut a provision to institute family paid leave to lower the cost of the provision.

During the press conference, Pelosi labeled the limited Build Back Better Act as “transformational” and “historic.”

KEARNY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 25: U.S. President Joe Biden gives a speech on his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda at the NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex on October 25, 2021 in Kearny, New Jersey. On Thursday during a CNN Town Hall, President Joe Biden announced that a deal to pass major infrastructure and social spending measures was close to being done. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also announced on Sunday that she expects Democrats to have an "agreement" on a framework for the social safety net plan and a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the next week.The reconciliation package, which was slated at first to cost $3.5 Trillion, would still be the biggest support to expanding education, health care and child care support, and also help to fight the climate crisis as well as make further investments in infrastructure. Congress still needs to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill by October 31 before the extension of funding for surface transportation expires. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“It’s remarkable in that it’s a big vision, a bigger vision than we’ve seen in a very long time, maybe dating back to Franklin Roosevelt and the New Deal, in some respects to Lyndon Johnson, who had a great agenda as well,” she said.

Pelosi potentially faces significant opposition from progressives as she plans to hold a vote on the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“There are too many ‘no’ votes for the BIF [Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework] to pass” on Thursday, Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) chair Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said.

“Hell no on BIF,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said.

Despite Pelosi’s calling the bill “historic,” she said the bill was “cut in half.”

She stated that Democrats are “on a path” to get Biden’s infrastructure bills passed.

Pelosi refused to answer reporters at the end of the press conference when they asked if the House will have a vote on the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.