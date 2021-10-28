Sally McAuliffe, daughter of Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, stopped campaigning for her father to flash the middle finger in front of a Republican office with a sign for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin.

The New York Post reported on the photo of McAuliffe’s daughter giving the profane gesture that was posted on Instagram.

Terry McAuliffe's daughter flips off rival Glenn Youngkin's signs https://t.co/dYQwgcfny9 pic.twitter.com/qdGCoBE0cR — New York Post (@nypost) October 29, 2021

The photo was taken in front of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee’s (LRCC) office on Wednesday. On that same night, her father held a campaign event in the city of Lynchburg.

The McAuliffe campaign declined to comment on the photo, and Lynchburg Republicans shrugged off the matter. LRCC Chairman Eric Harrison told the New York Post, “what we’re interested in is that he doesn’t think Virginia parents have a say in our children’s education.”

The race between Youngkin and McAuliffe is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched elections in the nation. With the election occurring Tuesday, stakes are incredibly high. Youngkin’s campaign has made great strides in polling, closing the gap between him and McAuliffe.

Recent polls show the race is essentially deadlocked. However, a Fox News poll on Thursday revealed Youngkin had an eight-point lead going into the final weekend of campaigning.

President Biden won Virginia’s 13 electoral votes in the 2020 election by a margin of ten points. The last time a Republican candidate won Virginia’s governorship was in 2009 during President Obama’s first year in office. Republicans hope a victory on Tuesday night will give them the momentum they need going into the 2022 midterm elections.