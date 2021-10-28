The White House released a new series of images to promote the “life of Linda” under President Joe Biden’s proposed Build Back Better agenda, promoting the idea of a government role from the cradle to the grave.

The slides tell the story of “Linda,” a pregnant working mother who receives a monthly check from the government to help her provide for her son after he is born and also gets money to help her pay for daycare.

“Linda” sends her son “Leo” to government schools at the age of three and gets government help to pay for community college when he leaves high school.

“Leo” gets a job as a windmill technician after college and gets government funding to help care for his mother, who also gets her hearing paid for by the government as she grows old.



The “Life of Linda” series shows no sign of a husband or father in her life or the life of her child, suggesting that government will fill in for the man missing in their lives.

The Biden White House “Life of Linda” series echos the “Life of Julia” marketing push used by former President Barack Obama to sell Obamacare to single women.