President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better Act,” a filibuster-proof $1.75 trillion budget reconciliation package, includes an $80 billion wealth transfer from Americans to illegal aliens via child tax credits.
This week, Democrats unveiled a reconciliation package that they negotiated with the Biden administration that would extend the Child Tax Credit (CTC) for another year and deliver billions of dollars to illegal aliens who would be able to claim the tax credit without ever having to work.
Specifically, as Breitbart News reported, estimates project that, if passed, the budget would provide illegal aliens with about $80 billion in child tax credits over the course of a decade — a massive cost to American taxpayers who would have to foot the bill. Analysis by the Center for Immigration Studies explains:
We estimate that illegal immigrants will receive $8.2 billion in payments from the new program annually — more than triple what they were eligible for under the old [Additional Child Tax Credit] — while legal immigrants will receive $17.2 billion. The 10-year cost just for illegal immigrants would total roughly $80 billion.
