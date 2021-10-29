Democrat Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR), chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, was caught on a hot mic blurting profanity when time was yielded to Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) during a committee hearing Wednesday.

While it remains unclear who the comments were meant for, DeFazio uttered the words on the hot mic when Rep. Don Young (R-AK)’s time to speak was yielded to Mast to speak further on his amendment.

During the hearing, Mast introduced an amendment to bar the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or any airline from implementing vaccine mandates for contractors or employees. The amendment, if adopted, would have been added to the bill that would help fund the airline industry if there was a government shutdown.

DeFazio, in his response, thanked the congressman for his “misdirected concerns” in addition to saying the amendment was “a little bit off-base.”

“Some air carriers – private entities with private businesses trying to protect their employees and their customers – have imposed it [mandates],” DeFazio said, noting it’s the “right” of businesses.

Mast tried to further engage in conversation, but DeFazio cut him off, saying, “You’ve already wasted time, and you’ll waste more.”

Later in the hearing, the Oregon Democrat tied to recognize Young. However, the Alaska Republican yielded his time to Mast, allowing him additional time to speak about his amendment.

After Young yielded, before Mast started speaking, DeFazio was caught saying, “Oh, you fucking asshole.”

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), who was also in the committee hearing, posted the exchange on social media, saying it was a “Perfect example of how Democrats approach bipartisan debate on important issues.”

“Appalling how Dem. Chair @RepPeterDeFazio talks about Rs offering amendments. Proud to support @RepBrianMast in not allowing vaccine mandates to further damage our supply chain,” she added:

⚠️Language alert ⚠️ Perfect example of how Democrats approach bipartisan debate on important issues. Appalling how Dem. Chair @RepPeterDeFazio talks about Rs offering amendments. Proud to support @RepBrianMast in not allowing vaccine mandates to further damage our supply chain pic.twitter.com/MwifLlYbIf — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) October 27, 2021

When asked by Fox News, DeFazio did not answer who the comment was directed to but said, “I get passionate when it comes to protecting jobs and worker safety and I call it like I see it.”

He added that “Mast was trying to derail the Committee’s work with multiple anti-vax amendments that put aviation worker jobs, health, and safety at risk,” noting, “Maybe I should watch my language but I won’t back down when it comes to safe vaccines or protecting American jobs.”

Courtney Parella, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), told Fox News, “Peter DeFazio’s comments about a decorated combat veteran are absolutely disgraceful. DeFazio should be ashamed of himself and apologize immediately.”

The full committee hearing can be found here.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.