Dr. Anthony Fauci’s division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is funding an experiment at Kansas State University involving hundreds of ticks feasting on puppies injected with a mutant bacteria, alive.

The taxpayer watchdog White Coat Waste Project (WCW) obtained the revealing documents through FOIA, showing that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, led by Fauci, gave the school $536,311 for the project this year.

The experiment involves injecting beagle puppies with mutant bacteria and subsequently allowing “up to 250 ticks feast on each of the puppies, sucking their blood for up to a week,” according to WCW.

Investigative journalist Leighton Woodhouse detailed the effects of the mutant strains of the bacteria on the dogs:

A 2020 paper based on the experiment’s findings reported that, for that funding cycle, the researchers bought 18 six month-old beagles from a commercial breeder. The researchers created mutant strains of the bacteria Ehrlichia chaffeensis in a laboratory and infected the beagles with them. The E chaffeensis bacteria can cause fever, respiratory distress, weight loss, bleeding disorders, neurological disturbances, anemia, bleeding, lameness and eye problems in dogs. After infecting them, the researchers allowed 200 ticks to feed on each of the beagles for a week, to see whether the ticks would take up the mutated versions of the bacteria.

The puppies have their blood tested two times a week for two months and are killed thereafter, according to the watchdog. Each year, 28 beagle puppies are killed for this particular study. The watchdog estimates the number of dogs killed throughout the duration of the entire experiment, which began December 15, 2007, to be “between 126 and 138 dogs.”

#ArrestFauci took off on social media after it was revealed that Fauci's division of the NIH partially funded cruel experiments on dogs. https://t.co/YKxfZpmeed — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2021

So far, taxpayers have spent $5.6 million on the experiment, which is not slated to end until June 30, 2024.

“We’ve exposed yet another #BeagleGate horror show. This time, Fauci wasted over $5 million to infest 6-month-old beagle puppies with hundreds of ticks and then kill them in ongoing experiments slated to slaughter up to 138 dogs,” Ann Marie Dori, Manager at the White Coat Waste Project, said in a statement:

Dr. Fauci’s NIAID has also confirmed WCW’s allegations that it paid experimenters in Tunisia to conduct sand fly experiments on beagles, that it conducted painful sand fly experiments on dogs its own Maryland lab and didn’t provide pain relief, that it bankrolled ongoing biting fly experiments on beagles in Georgia, and that it paid for puppies to be de-barked, poisoned and killed in drug tests. Our new investigation makes it the Fauci Five. We’ve documented this pattern of punishing puppy abuse funded by Fauci’s NIAID under both Republican and Democratic administrations, and recent polling shows that 71% of Democrats and 62% of Republicans want to defund these wasteful and cruel dog experiments. Animal lovers and liberty lovers are united against Fauci’s beagle abuse.

The latest revelation follows the horror of Fauci’s division of the NIH partially funding a study allowing hungry insects to eat beagles alive.