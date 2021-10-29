The Republican-controlled Florida legislature is unlikely to ban President Biden’s vaccine mandates, according to Speaker-Designate Paul Renner (R).

Renner conveyed to Florida Politics that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) special session in November will not meet many demands of the voters because “neither mandates nor employee restrictions will receive strong support,” the publication wrote.

“Probably nobody’s happy at the end,” Renner said in an interview.

“The people on the side of vaccinate or terminate are unhappy. And the people that are on the side of, ‘I can tell my employer what the terms of my employment are and if I get sick they have to pay for it,’ they’re probably not going to be happy either,” the Palm Coast Republican explained.

Renner added the Biden-Harris administration promised unity after taking office but have failed to do so. “The Biden administration, they promised us unity. They’ve given us uniformity. And there’s been no sense of balance,” Renner said.

Though the Republican-controlled legislature may not ban vaccine mandates, it is not entirely clear the governor requested the state legislature to terminate the mandates.

Upon announcing the special session, the office of DeSantis on October 22 released a document seemly void of any request for the legislature to ban the mandate. The document alternatively asks the legislature to provide certain social benefits for employees being fired for noncompliance with the mandate.

Republican Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls (R) and President of the Florida Senate Wilton Simpson (R) responded to DeSantis’ document by suggesting they will consider his request but did not mention any action against the mandate would occur.

Here is my joint statement with Senate President @WiltonSimpson regarding special session. https://t.co/rlahZA19Vh pic.twitter.com/MfL1usADNB — Chris Sprowls (@ChrisSprowls) October 21, 2021

State representative and congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini (R) reacted to the legislature’s failure to halt the mandate, calling the leaders of the legislature RINOs. “Florida’s Legislative RINO ‘leaders’ just gave a massive middle finger to @GovRonDeSantis,” he tweeted.

“Call every Legislator and DEMAND a FULL BAN on employee mandates NOW!” Sabatini demanded.

As the legislative session begins in November, it must be noted the GOP has controlled the Florida legislature and governorship for 22 straight years since 1999.

Meanwhile, DeSantis announced Thursday he would sue the federal government to counter the vaccine mandates.

“Because the government’s unlawful vaccine requirement seeks to interfere with Florida’s employment policies and threaten Florida with economic harm and the loss of federal contracts, the State seeks relief from this Court,” the lawsuit reads.

