Joe Biden: Pope Francis Told Me ‘I Was a Good Catholic’ and to ‘Keep Receiving Communion’

President Joe Biden said Friday that Pope Francis told him to keep receiving communion — even though he publicly supports killing unborn children through abortion.

“We just talked about the fact that he was happy that I was a good Catholic and to keep receiving communion,” Biden told reporters after his private meeting with the pope at the Vatican. He said they did not discuss the issue of abortion.

When asked by reporters if the pope told him to keep receiving communion, Biden replied, “Yes.”

The pope met privately with Biden for about 90 minutes at the Vatican, but the America press was prevented from covering the meeting.

Video footage released by the Vatican showed that Biden told the pope the story about African-American baseball player Satchel Paige when he first arrived.

#BREAKING: President Biden tells Pope Francis a story about famous pitcher Satchel Paige. pic.twitter.com/UwJfCrjhUw — Joanna Preston (@JoPrestonTV) October 29, 2021

The Vatican said the pope and Biden discussed climate change, healthcare, the coronavirus pandemic, and assisting refugees and migrants. They also spoke about freedom of religion and conscience and the protection of human rights.

Biden’s claim about what the pope told him privately about practicing his faith were not verified by the Vatican.

President Biden repeatedly claims to be a practicing Catholic, even though he publicly defies church teaching on abortion.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception.”

In September, Biden even contradicted Church teaching after voicing his opinion that life did not begin at the moment of conception.

“I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all … I respect that. Don’t agree. But I respect that,” he said.

The president typically attends Mass every weekend and receives communion even though some Catholic bishops have questioned whether public officials should be permitted to receive communion while taking a public stance supporting abortion.

Biden has previously described his decision to receive communion as a “private matter” that he would not discuss in public.

“That’s a private matter,” Biden said when asked about the USCCB discussion of the issue. “And I don’t think that’s going to happen.”