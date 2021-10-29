An analysis from a Los Angeles Times project to track national opinion surveys on the popularity of Vice President Kamala Harris reveals she is less popular than President Joe Biden and her last four predecessors.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

As of Oct. 26, 42 percent of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Harris and 51 percent had an unfavorable opinion — a net rating of -9 percentage points, according to a Times average.

And Harris is more unpopular after less than a year in office than four of her predecessors — Mike Pence, Biden, Dick Cheney, and Al Gore.

In the Times’ latest average, Biden’s favorable rating is 46 percent, and his unfavorable rating is 51 percent — “a positive net of about -5 percentage points.”

“That puts Harris’s rating under Biden’s by -4 percentage points,” according to the Times.

The Times tries to blame others for the decline, including an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt where Harris was pressed about not visiting the border where hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens have come over the U.S. southern border with Mexico since the 2020 election.

The Times also tries to tie Harris’s low numbers to sexism by claiming, like other female politicians, she is the target of online abuse.

“As Harris’ stature has increased, so has the volume of sexist, violent and misogynistic attacks against her on social media, with researchers finding hundreds of thousands of examples,” the Times reported.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com.