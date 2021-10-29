One Illinois mayor is defying Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s (D) statewide mask mandate, lifting the requirement and making it optional.

Mayor Craig Johnson of Elk Grove Village is not enforcing the governor’s order, which requires those two and older to wear a mask when in indoor public areas.

“We have Amita Alexian Brothers right here in Elk Grove … hundreds of thousands of people a year go to that hospital and we watch the daily numbers,” he explained. “And the daily numbers I’ve been tracking in the single digits for months.”

According to ABC 7, there are currently seven coronavirus patients at that hospital, none of whom are on ventilators. “We are following the science. That’s our key,” he said, questioning the governor’s line of logic forcing areas with low infection rates to mask up. “And the science has said, according to the governor last spring. Once you drop below 5 percent, he’d open up. Well today we are at 1.6, 1.7 percent. Why aren’t we opening?” he asked.