Terry McAuliffe Mocked over Viral Picture of ‘Youngkin Supporters’ with Tiki Torches

HARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe speaks to supporters at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Democratic Party Headquarter during a campaign event October 28, 2021 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The Virginia gubernatorial election, pitting McAuliffe against Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, is November 2. (Photo by Win …
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe (D) is experiencing a wave of mockery on social media over a viral photo showing five individuals claiming to be supporters of his Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin, holding tiki torches outside of a campaign bus — an obvious nod to Charlottesville and white supremacy — as many surmise it is nothing more than a stunt by the Democrat’s supporters days before Election Day.

“These men approached @GlennYoungkin’s bus as it pulled up saying what sounded like, ‘We’re all in for Glenn.’ Here they are standing in front of the bus as his campaign event at Guadalajara started.@NBC29,” NBC 29’s Elizabeth Holmes said alongside a photo showing five individuals wearing khaki pants, white shirts, and baseball hats holding tiki torches in front of Youngkin’s bus — an attempt to drive the false narrative that Republicans embrace and support white supremacy. One of the supposed supporters standing in the picture is black:

Others jumped in.

“Hey look, it’s the FBI,” one user said as another described the men as “Democrat operatives.”

“I badly need to see the internal McAulliffe[sic] polling that led them to make this decision,” another added as memes and takes mocking McAuliffe and Democrats began pouring in:

Christina Freundlich, spokeswoman for McAuliffe, tweeted about the viral image on social media.

“The Unite the Right rally was one of the darkest days in the Commonwealth’s history. this is who Glenn Youngkin’s supporters are,” she claimed as social media users continued to mock McAuliffe’s campaign:

McAuliffe’s communications director also jumped on board.

“This is disgusting and disqualifying,” she said:

VA Democrats are denying involvement:

Friday’s RealClearPolitics’ average shows the gubernatorial race tightening the final days, with Youngkin having a 0.9 percent edge over McAuliffe.

