Florida Maintains Status with Lowest Coronavirus Cases Per Capita in U.S.

The Sunshine State is maintaining its status as having the lowest average of daily coronavirus cases per capita in the United States — a feat achieved without intrusive mandates.

According to the New York Times’ daily coronavirus tracker and case count last updated Saturday, Florida has the lowest number of daily cases per 100,000 in the nation — eight. Hawaii, which Florida tied with this week, is maintaining its average at nine, tying with Louisiana and Connecticut. Florida’s daily average of cases as of Friday sat at 1,736 — a decrease of 35 percent over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, blue states, many of which embraced stringent lockdown orders and mandates throughout the pandemic, are not faring as well as the Sunshine State.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) Michigan, for example, is reporting 40 cases per capita, and the daily average of cases sits at 4,006. Pennsylvania, under the leadership of Gov. Tom Wolf (D), who earned the nickname “Commie Tommy” during the pandemic and extended shutdowns last year, is reporting an average of 30 cases per capita, while the daily average of cases sits at 3,879. Similarly, New York, once the U.S. epicenter of the virus under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) leadership, is reporting 19 cases per capita — a 3,744 per day average.

California, which had major cities such as San Francisco reimplement mask mandates, is currently experiencing a surge, reporting 17 cases per capita, with the daily average sitting at 6,878. That reflects a 25 percent increase in cases over the last 14 days.

“Without mandates or lockdowns, COVID-19 cases in Florida have decreased 90 percent since August,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a statement this week, celebrating Florida reaching the lowest case rate in the nation.

“In addition to cases, hospitalizations have plummeted in our state. This has been accomplished by making monoclonal antibody treatments and vaccines widely available throughout our state while protecting Floridians from government overreach,” he added.

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said it is crucial for Florida officials to “continue focusing on data and evidence to make public health decisions and not allow such decisions to be politicized” as they move forward — something DeSantis has continued to demonstrate throughout the pandemic in the wake of constant criticisms from the establishment media.