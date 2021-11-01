The Chinese coronavirus has dropped off as the most important issue among everyone except Democrats, a Golden/TIPP Poll found.

According to the poll, a joint effort between James Golden — better known as the late Rush Limbaugh’s right-hand man and host of The Bo Snerdley Show — and TIPP, rising prices of goods are topping the charts for Republican and independent voters, while the Chinese coronavirus remains the top issue for Democrats.

Thirty-six percent of Democrats say the coronavirus is “still a problem,” followed by climate change (28 percent), paying bills/making ends meet (23 percent), rising prices of food and gasoline (20 percent), and rising prices in general (19 percent).

Rising prices of gasoline and food top the charts for Republican voters (36 percent), followed by immigration at the southern border (31 percent), rising prices in general (26 percent), and paying bills/making ends meet (22 percent). The coronavirus comes in fifth place with 19 percent.

Similarly, the top concerns for independents are rising prices in general (27 percent) and rising prices of food and gasoline (26 percent). Another 26 percent say paying bills/making ends meet, and 23 percent say the coronavirus is still a problem.

Overall, 28 percent say the coronavirus is still a problem, while 27 percent say rising prices of food and gasoline.

The survey, taken October 27-29, 2021, among 1,306 Americans, has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.

It comes as the country anticipates President Joe Biden’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule mandating testing and vaccines on private employers with over 100 employees. The forthcoming requirement is expected to trigger a flurry of legal challenges, led by states such as Florida, which is currently one of four states seeing the lowest number of daily cases per capita in the United States.