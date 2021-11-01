Republican Glenn Youngkin leads over former governor Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia gubernatorial polls one day before the heavily-watched election.

Youngkin shows a two-point lead over McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial race poll with likely voters, conducted by Insider Advantage and first reported by FOX5. The poll found that 47 percent will be voting for Youngkin. The poll is bad news for McAuliffe, whom only 45 percent of respondents said they would vote for in tomorrow’s race.

Two percent of the respondents said they would be voting for another candidate, Princess Blanding. Additionally, six percent were “undecided.”

Monday is the last day of the campaign, as voting booths will open Tuesday for the last time before the votes are counted. Virginians have been able to vote early and vote by mail leading up to election day.

McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018 and previously won a statewide election in Virginia, has been unable to secure more than 50 percent of the vote in polls. This could result in a Democrat loss tomorrow if Virginians continue to show lackluster support for the one-time governor.

Matt Towry, from Insider Advantage, told FOX5 that his company noticed a “shift” towards Youngkin. He added that this election would have everything to do with getting voters to turn out.

“McAuliffe is a very gifted politician. He knows how to turn out his vote. Youngkin is obviously coming on strong. So, it’s going to be down to the wire,” Towry added.

Regarding the six percent who said they were undecided when asked, Towry noted that “they don’t plan on voting” and “most of the vote is already baked into these numbers.”

The Insider Advantage poll was conducted between October 27 and 30. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.4 percent.

Renzo Olivari, Communications Director for Terry McAuliffe, has apologized for a series of bigoted tweets that were unearthed just days before Virginia’s gubernatorial election. https://t.co/EbrAeFxTCc — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 30, 2021

Breitbart News reached out to FOX5 repeatedly to ask about the number of Virginians polled. However, the news organization would not release any more information on the poll’s methodology and the number of respondents.

Virginia polls will open at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday and close at 6:00 p.m.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.