The supply chain crisis continues across the United States, but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is on his way to the U.N. climate summit in Scotland after leaving his infant son in the hospital, where he posed for a Halloween photo of him holding the baby dressed like a traffic cone.

Buttigieg’s husband Chasten tweeted about how their adopted child was wearing a costume to represent the Biden administration’s yet-to-be passed so called human infrastructure bill that provides millions for child care and climate change.

“Happy Halloween from these #twinfrastructure safety advocates!” Chasten tweeted.

“As you can see, we’re spending this Halloween in the hospital,” another tweet said. Gus has been having a rough go of it but we’re headed in the right direction. We’re so thankful for all of the love and support shown to our family these last few months. And also, for the dedicated and kind medical professionals who have helped take care of our two little pumpkins as they’ve grown stronger, healthier, and cuter.”

The country’s ports are filled with container ships waiting to be unloaded and the trucking industry is reporting a massive shortage of some 80,000 truck drivers but Buttigieg’s is prioritizing climate change.

People magazine reported on the development:

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Buttigieg told anchor Dana Bash that the twins’ costumes were Chasten’s idea. “So yeah, my husband Chasten found these … it’s a little hard to describe, but basically they’re, like, these traffic cones. They’re infrastructure. Basically they’re going to be going as infrastructure,” Buttigieg explained.

Buttigieg has taken weeks of paternity leave since the two men adopted twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

