Poll: Majority of Voters View Biden as a ‘Weak’ Commander in Chief

Most voters view President Biden as a “weak” commander in chief, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

The survey asked, “Compared to most recent presidents, is President Biden a stronger commander in chief for the military or a weaker one? Or is his performance as commander in chief about the same?”

Overall, a majority, 54 percent, said Biden is a “weaker” leader, followed by 24 percent who said he is stronger and 15 percent who said “about the same.”

Biden, 2-1, seen as weakest of 'recent presidents' https://t.co/o3jZWjvhE7 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 1, 2021

In comparison, “in June 2018, 40% of voters, and a majority of those with military experience, said President Donald Trump was a stronger commander-in-chief for the military than most recent presidents,” according to Rasmussen Reports.

Opinions vary on party lines, as an overwhelming majority of Republicans, 85 percent, say Biden is a weaker leader, compared to 58 percent of independents and 31 percent of Democrats who hold the same view. A plurality of Democrats, 43 percent, believe Biden is a stronger commander-in-chief.

Not only do a majority of voters view Biden as a weaker leader, 63 percent say he is “less aggressive” with world leaders than his predecessors. That sentiment is shared by a plurality of Democrats, 42 percent, as well as 83 percent of Republicans and 66 percent of independents.

The survey taken October 27-28, 2021, among 1,000 likely U.S. voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

It follows a series of mishandling in the first year of Biden’s presidency — from the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan to overreaching coronavirus mandates and rising food and gas prices.

In recent weeks, cheers of “Let’s Go, Brandon,” another way of saying “Fuck Joe Biden,” has permeated sports arenas and protests across the country in reaction to the president’s leadership.

Most recently, Biden made waves after struggling to stay away during the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday: