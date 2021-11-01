Only 36 percent of Democrats want President Biden on the 2024 ticket after holding office for ten months, a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National poll revealed Monday.

While only one third of Democrats wants Biden to run again, 44 percent would prefer a different candidate run in 2024. Twenty percent said they are unsure.

Whoa. NPR/PBS Poll shows Democrats want Biden replaced for 2024.

44% want someone else

36% want Biden

20% unsurehttps://t.co/h3GU9lZrmJ — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) November 1, 2021

In contrast, when Republicans were asked if the GOP had a “better chance of winning the presidency in 2024” if Donald Trump were the party’s nominee, 50 percent said Trump was the best candidate to recapture the White House. Only 35 percent said they prefer another Republican to Trump while 14 percent were unsure.

The poll also revealed just 44 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s performance as president. Forty-nine percent disapproved. In October, 45 percent approved and 46 percent disapproved.

Meanwhile, NBC revealed Sunday that 71 percent of Americans believe the nation is on the wrong track. Only 22 percent of Americans believe America is headed in a positive direction.

CNN highlights @JoeBiden and @SenateDems’ awful poll numbers. ✳️ 71% of Americans say the country is on the wrong track. ✳️ Republicans lead on border security by 27%. ✳️ Republicans lead on inflation by 24%. ✳️ Republicans lead on the economy by 18%. pic.twitter.com/CZFRB5E6S0 — NRSC Rapid Response (@NRSC_Rapid) November 1, 2021

The polling comes as Biden’s presidency is likely dragging down Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, where state polling indicates the Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin narrowly leads the Democrat. Virginians will determine the race’s outcome Tuesday.

Among Virginia’s likely voters, only 46 percent approve of Biden while 53 percent disapprove. “Biden’s sinking popularity has emerged as a key factor dragging down hopes of another party victory and making the state look, once again, more like a battleground than a Democratic stronghold,” the liberal Washington Post reported.

Biden’s disapproval numbers in the state could also impact 100 down-ballot races in the House of Delegates. Media reports indicate low enthusiasm for Democrats while Republicans are far more motivated.

“Polls show Youngkin winning virtually every Trump voter who says he or she is planning to participate next week, but his ability to bring the former president’s base along while keeping Trump at arm’s length is even more impressive than that,” Politico wrote Saturday.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø