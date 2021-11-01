Many Virginia voters have rejected President Joe Biden’s agenda heading into the gubernatorial election Tuesday, indicating Republicans may pull off a huge upset against Democrats.

“Biden’s sinking popularity has emerged as a key factor dragging down hopes of another party victory and making the state look, once again, more like a battleground than a Democratic stronghold,” the liberal Washington Post admitted. Biden’s rating among likely Virginia voters is underwater, with only 46 percent approving and 53 percent disapproving.

Just one year ago, Biden won Virginia by ten percentage points. If Republicans win the Virginia governorship Tuesday, it would be a sound rejection of Biden’s massive radical tax-and-spend agenda.

Virginia voter Eutopia Hall, a nursing assistant, told the Post Virginians have lost “faith” in Biden because the nation is more divided now than in 2020. “I think it’s more of a bigger division than it was before,” she said. “I thought it was gonna get better once the vaccines came out because,” she continued, but “nothing has changed and we’re just stuck in the same place.”

The third quarter was forecast to see strong growth and falling inflation. Instead, we got high inflation and the pace of economic growth crashed. https://t.co/EbFuNfgJlX — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 27, 2021

Tia Scott from Norfolk told the publication her family is suffering from inflation that has risen during the Biden presidency. “The cost of living has been high, the cost of food is going up, and gas prices too, and jobs are still laying off people,” explained Scott, who previously voted for Biden but has been disappointed by the president’s broken promises.

“It seems like it was all talk,” she said. “Now I see all the ads were just ads. Just because you say you can do all that stuff on an ad doesn’t mean you can do it.”

Al Riutort, a retired city planner from Newport News and a likely McAuliffe voter, described his frustration that Biden is “trying to play nice” and unable to push his own agenda into law, which is “going to hurt McAuliffe.”

“I think it’s hurting him,” he said. “And I think the Democrats not being able to move forward with some important bills is really hurting him and it’s going to hurt McAuliffe.”

“I was telling my wife, I said, you know, why is it that you know, that two senators, the one from West Virginia and the one from Arizona, how can they have so much leverage over him? Doesn’t he have any power to say ‘look, I need your votes?'” Riutort questioned Biden’s leadership.

A mother and small business owner in Norfolk, Kayce White, said the deadly Afghan withdrawal impacted her opinion of Biden and the Democrat Party. “You have frustration on our end that some of the things that we’ve been going through with this administration have been messier,” she said. “You know, Afghanistan was a messy withdrawal.”

With Virginia voters questioning Biden and his agenda, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin has risen in the polls. But the race is still within the margin of error. It will likely be decided by turnout energized by enthusiasm.

Republicans seem to have the wind at their backs heading into the last day of the campaign. On Saturday, Politico reported that Youngkin has a larger lead in rural parts of the state than Donald Trump in 2020, a sure sign of GOP enthusiasm.

Youngkin spent the weekend campaigning in rural southern Virginia, touting his agenda of fighting big government. “This is a moment for us to make a statement that big government control is going to lose and liberty and freedom in Virginia are going to win,” he said.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø