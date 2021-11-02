‘It’s a Bloodbath’: Democrats Analyze Glenn Youngkin’s Election Victory

Democrats analyzed Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s election victory over former Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday.

NBC and MSNBC’s political analyst Julian Castro suggested Democrats lost because the media was not effectively controlling the “narrative.”

“Youngkin has shown Republicans that they can launder dog whistles through huge unregulated platforms, driving base turnout—even while distancing from Trump,” he said.

Richard Signorelli insinuated the election was lost due to “Trumpism.”

“The only way to defeat Trumpism is to hold him & his accomplices accountable for their federal/state criminality STAT,” he claimed.

Larry Sabato, a professor of Politics at the University of Virginia, told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow the race turned into a “bloodbath.”

“I will tell you somebody high up in the McAuliffe camp that is there with McAuliffe … put it this way to me,” Sabato said soberly, “It’s a bloodbath”:

After the political defeat, MSNBC’s Joe Reid suggested Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) is the future of the Democrat Party as demonstrated by her calling President Joe Biden’s reconciliation package “anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant”:

MSNBC's Joy Reid argues that Democrats need to look to Cori Bush for the future of the Democratic Party and offer statements like hers that called Joe Manchin's opposition to Joe Biden's social spending "anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant" pic.twitter.com/kGcs3clCZm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 3, 2021

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Democrats lost because “Critical Race Theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump insurrection endorsed Republican.”

.@NicolleDWallace, this is a lie. @GlennYoungkin wasn't even at this event where a January 6 flag was flown. He repeatedly denied it. But go on with this B.S.: "Critical Race Theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump insurrection endorsed Republican." pic.twitter.com/4BaS8liYTY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 3, 2021

In the closing days of the race, Youngkin made incredible strides to overcome a Virginia electorate that voted by double digits to elect President Biden in 2020.

Several polls on Monday indicated Youngkin would reclaim the governorship from Democrats. FiveThirtyEight’s average polling revealed Tuesday Youngkin’s lead of 49.9 percent to 49.0 percent, a narrow lead for the Republican on election day.

Previous polls also indicate Youngkin was leading in the race. Trafalgar Group polling group on Monday marked Youngkin with 49.4 percent of the vote and McAuliffe with 47.1 percent. Fox News polling on October 28 also showed Youngkin had a one-point advantage (48 percent to 47 percent).