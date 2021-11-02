Roughly 12,000 New York City workers have asked for an exemption from Mayor Bill de Blasio’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, but the Democrat mayor warned on Monday it is likely many will not be approved.

New York’s vaccine mandate for city workers went into effect Friday at 5:00 p.m., which stood as the deadline for employees to submit proof of receiving at least one vaccine dose. On Monday, the city began placing workers who refused on unpaid leave. About 9,000 employees have been placed on unpaid leave, but an even greater number, 12,000, are seeking either religious or medical exemptions. However, de Blasio warned on Monday that it is unlikely the bulk of workers will see their requests granted.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said the city must go through the requests “carefully and meticulously” and predicted it will play out over the coming days.