Democrats were outraged Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin defeated candidate Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial election Tuesday.

Scott Nevins tweeted that he thought Virginians “knew better” than to vote for a Republican using a “racist dog whistle” of “Critical Race Theory.”

I really thought that the people of #Virginia knew better than to be bamboozled by the latest Republican racist dog whistle known as “Critical Race Theory”. — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) November 3, 2021

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes blamed the “right wing media” for Democrats’ loss, along with a “unified” Democrat government.

To my mind, it’s a very evenly divided country, with a powerful and relentlessly on-message right wing media, a unified D government at Federal level which makes for a good target of backlash and a Current Situation that feels very uneasy. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 3, 2021

BrooklynDad_Defiant! tweeted the establishment media is to blame for pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the state. “I’d like to extend the highest of middle fingers to the media for allowing Glenn Youngkin’s campaign to push the bullshit CRT narrative unchecked by any,” he tweeted.

I'd like to extend the highest of middle fingers to the media for allowing Glenn Youngkin's campaign to push the bullshit CRT narrative unchecked by any. Y'all are not helpful. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 3, 2021

Oliver Willis suggested he is unsure why Youngkin won, considering Republicans are “inspecting children’s genitals supporting an insurrection trying to control women’s bodies trying to cancel mlk.”

republicans are: inspecting children's genitals

supporting an insurrection

trying to control women's bodies

trying to cancel mlk like… pick one or more and go to town on it (i dont think it will happen but im stubborn) — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 3, 2021

Caleb Smith tweeted a video from Vice President Kamala Harris admitting Youngkin’s victory will predict the 2022 midterms and 2024 general election:

Kamala Harris four days ago: "What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on." pic.twitter.com/332NEATsF2 — Caleb Smith (@CalebJSmith) November 3, 2021

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace blamed CRT for the loss, which she says “isn’t real”:

This is INSANE. MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: "Critical Race Theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump insurrection endorsed Republican." pic.twitter.com/ARppUNUuGy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

Before all the results were counted, polls indicated Youngkin would barely defeat McAulife. FiveThirtyEight’s polling average on Monday marked Youngkin one point better than McAulife.

CNN is already sounding like they are covering a funeral. You love to see it. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) November 3, 2021

The Trafalgar Group polling on Monday marked Youngkin at 49.4 percent and McAuliffe 47.1 percent. On October 28, Fox News polling revealed Youngkin had a one point advantage (48 percent to 47 percent).

