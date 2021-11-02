Joe Biden: This Year’s Thanksgiving Will Be ‘Hell of A Lot Better’ than 2020

President Joe Biden defended his leadership of the United States on Tuesday, amid growing inflation, rising gas prices, and increasing grocery costs, by comparing it to the previous year.

“Things are a hell of a lot better,” Joe Biden said.

He noted he was sitting at a Thanksgiving table with only his wife Jill Biden, his son-in-law, and his daughter during the holiday in 2020.

“You look to this coming Thanksgiving, you know, we’re in a situation where we find that we are in a very different circumstance,” Biden said.

Biden spoke to reporters about Thanksgiving during a press conference after his climate summit meetings in Glasgow, Scotland.

The president is facing headlines warning consumers of supply chain shortages and rising inflation, contributing to one of the most expensive Thanksgivings in recent memory.

The New York Times warned that Thanksgiving in 2021 could “be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday.”

The president blamed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for inflation and supply chain problems and OPEC+ for higher gas prices. He also complained about rising chicken and beef prices, citing concerns there were meat producer companies violating anti-trust laws.

He also claimed the economy was still improving and that wages were still growing in relation to inflation.

“There’s a lot to look at. But the bottom line is that, I think that, and anyone who would prefer as bad as things are in terms of prices helping… hurting families now, trade this Thanksgiving for last Thanksgiving,” Biden concluded.