Pro-Second Amendment, anti-red flag Winsome Sears (R) emerged as the victor in Tuesday’s lieutenant governor election in Virginia.

In April of this year, the former Marine made clear that she will not support a red flag law in Virginia:

Beautiful day ☀️ = Range day! Marines know how to use guns and I won’t ever support a red flag law! The 2nd Amendment says “shall not be infringed!” #SemperFi Always good to see my friends at Clark Brothers Guns. pic.twitter.com/nNXq4SjazT — Winsome Sears (@WinsomeSears) April 15, 2021

ABC 3 News pointed out that Sears received criticism for posing for a photo while holding a gun.

Sears brushed off the criticism, saying, “I’m a Marine. I know how to use a gun. But let’s think about this: the second amendment tells us we have a right to do so. We have a right to own guns.”

In addition to being pro-2A and anti-red flag law, Business Insider notes that Sears “is the first woman of color to be elected to statewide office in Virginia.”

