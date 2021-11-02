Republican Jason Miyares Ousts Democrat to Become First Latino Virginia Attorney General

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Virginia Republican Attorney General candidate Jason Miyares claps at a campaign rally for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin at the Loudon County Fairground on November 01, 2021 in Leesburg, Virginia. The Virginia gubernatorial election, pitting Youngkin against Democratic candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, …
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Sean Moran

Virginia Republican delegate Jason Miyares ousted Democrat Attorney General Mark Herring to become the first Latino attorney general of Virginia.

News reports called the race for Miyares, an attorney and current House Republican delegate for the Virginia Beach region.

This represents the third major victory for Virginia Republicans during Tuesday’s elections. News reports have found that Glenn Youngkin has become the next governor of Virginia, and Winsome Sears will become the next lieutenant governor of Virginia.

Miyares’ victory will make him the first Latino attorney general in Virginia.

“If elected, I’d be the first Latino elected statewide in VA and the first son of an immigrant to be Attorney General. It’d be the biggest honor of my life,” Miyares wrote.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Tuesday, “The red wave is here! Congratulations to Republicans Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares on their incredible campaigns and hard fought victories. This Republican sweep in Virginia is a resounding rebuke of the failed policies of Joe Biden and Democrats.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.