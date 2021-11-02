Republicans celebrated Trump-endorsed Representative-elect Mike Carey’s (R-OH) major win in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District on Tuesday night after facing off against state Rep. Allison Russo (D-OH), whom President Joe Biden endorsed in a last-ditch effort to save her from a Republican defeat.

NBC News projected at 9:31 p.m that Carey would win the race. The election results come as no surprise; the Cook Report’s Partisan Voter Index from 2020 marked the district as an R+9, meaning there are nine percent more Republicans in the district than any other party.

Additionally, in 2020, former Rep. Steve Stiver (R-OH) — who stepped down earlier this year to become the president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce — won the congressional district with over 63 percent of the vote.

Former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Carey, released a statement: “Congratulations to Mike Carey on a fantastic victory in Ohio. I am very proud to have endorsed him early and strongly. He will be a great congressman!”

“Congratulations to Mike Carey on his victory in Ohio’s 15th District,” said the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN).

“Ohio voters resoundingly rejected Democrats’ socialist agenda focused on defunding the police, raising taxes, and enabling the crisis along our southern border. I look forward to serving alongside Mike in Congress,” Emmer added.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released a statement saying, “Congratulations to Mike Carey on a hard fought campaign and a huge win for the people of Ohio! Joe Biden tried to parachute into the race, but Ohioans vehemently rejected his far-left agenda.”

“The Republican National Committee and Ohio GOP’s permanent, data-driven ground game will continue to be a dominant force in Ohio and across the country to help secure Republican victories in the 2022 midterms,” McDaniel added.

“Congratulations to @MikeCareyOH15 on his landslide victory tonight! #OH15 elected a proven America First Patriot,” Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in a statement.

“I was proud to join President Trump in endorsing Mike in his primary, and I look forward to working with Mike in Congress to make America more prosperous and free,” she added.

“Congratulations to the newest Congressman from #OH15, @MikeCareyOH15!” the NRCC tweeted.

“Fantastic work from start to finish. Congrats to @MikeCareyOH15 and his team on their impressive victory. Can’t wait to work with you in the People’s House. #FirePelosi #RedWave,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tweeted.

