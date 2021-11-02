Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears, a Republican — after making history Tuesday by defeating Democrat Hala Ayala in Virginia’s lieutenant governor race and becoming the first black woman to hold statewide office — spoke to supporters at the Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin campaign headquarters to declare that “the cavalry has arrived.”

“I’m at a loss for words at the first time in my life,” the Republican rising star explained while earning cheers from the crowd. “I’m here because of you… That’s the only reason I’m here.”

After introducing her husband, a Marine, and the rest of her family, she said, “I’m telling you what you are looking at is the American dream.” Sears spoke about her father’s story, moving from Jamaica at the “height of the Civil Rights movement” to the United States to follow the American dream and put himself through school.

She explained that her father finally brought her to the United States when she was six years only. “When I stepped on that PANAM 737 and landed at JFK, I landed in a new world,” she added.

Sears explained that “I am not even first-generation American… When I joined the Marine Corps I was still a Jamaican, but this country had done so much for me, I was willing, willing, to die for this country.”

The lieutenant governor-elect started a U.S.A. chant with the crowd before bashing the left for trying to divide Americans. “There are some who want to divide us, and we must not let that happen. They would like us to believe we are back in 1963 when my father came,” she explained.

“We can live where we want, we can eat where we want. We own the water fountains … I am living proof. In case you haven’t noticed, I am black, and I have been black all my life, but that’s not what this is about,” she declared.

“We’re going to have safer neighborhoods, safer communities, and out children are going to get a good education … education will lift us all out of poverty,” she added.

Sears also noted that letting the children have “marketable skills” would allow the next generation to “not just survive but thrive” and “create generational wealth.”

“It’s a historic night, but I didn’t run to make history — I just wanted to leave it better than I found it,” Sears said concluding her speech. “Hold on, Virginia, help is on the way — the cavalry has arrived.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.