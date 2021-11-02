Virginia Democrat Caught Tampering with Campaign Signs Before Election

A Virginia Democrat delegate was stopped by police hours before Election Day when a deputy saw a woman taking campaign signs then entering a car driven by the elected official.

Fox News reported on Tuesday:

Delegate Chris Hurst was pulled over by police in Radford, Virginia, on Monday evening after a deputy with the Radford Sheriff’s office saw a woman taking campaign signs that were on display outside the city recreation center and then getting into a car Hurst was driving, according to Radford Sheriff Mark Armentrout.

Officers found Hurst driving the car with a suspended license, and he reportedly received a “driving while suspended notification” from a deputy.

Armentrout directed the outlet to the Radford City Police Department regarding why the man’s license was suspended. However, officials said the matter was handed over to the Virginia State Police.

“Radford City Police confirmed that there was damage made to several of the political signs,” the Fox report said.

After being pulled over, a deputy asked the passenger, Emily Frentress, to give the signs back, and she complied.

“Hurst assumed the delegate office in 2018 and is currently running as an incumbent,” the Fox report continued, adding, “He represents the 12th District of Virginia, which includes Radford and Giles County, as well as other areas.”

His Republican opponent, Jason Ballard, said Tuesday the incident is “yet another reason why he doesn’t deserve another term as Delegate.”

News of the incident came as America watches the Virginia gubernatorial elections on Tuesday, with former Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe running against Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin ended his statewide tour in Loudoun County, delivering a culminating campaign speech Monday to thousands of supporters in the blue Northern Virginia suburb.

“Youngkin’s final stop on his ‘Win with Glenn’ bus tour was symbolic as Loudoun has taken center stage in the national issue of parents versus school boards, an issue that has powered Youngkin over the last several weeks of the campaign trail,” Breitbart News reported.