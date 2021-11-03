On November 3, 2021–the day after statewide Virginia elections–it was clear that the Bloomberg-backed Everytown for Gun Safety spent a lot of money for naught.

Guns.com reports that “Everytown pledged nearly $2 million” in hopes of helping pro-gun control candidates defeat pro-2A candidates at the highest levels of state government.

Everytown endorsed prominent pro-gun control gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D), Lt. Gov. candidate Hala Ayala (D), and Attorney General Mark Herring (D).

Everytown President John Feinblatt said:

Virginia’s elections have always been a national bellwether, so it says a lot about the strength of the gun safety movement that three gun sense candidates are running at the top of the Democratic ticket. These candidates know that gun violence prevention is a winning issue in the Commonwealth, and they also know that Moms Demand Action volunteers will go all out to elect gun sense champions up and down the ballot in 2021.

Bloomberg-affiliated Moms Demand Action also endorsed McAuliffe, Ayala, and Herring.

Breitbart News pointed out that McAuliffe received nearly $500,000 from Everytown in September alone.

Pro-2A Glenn Youngkin (R) defeated McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial contest, pro-2A Winsome Sears (R) defeated Ayala, and Yahoo News noted that Jason Miyares (R) defeated Herring.

Youngkin, Sears, and Miyares all oppose increased gun control.

