Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 3: Red Wave Across Sleepy Joe’s America, Guest Emma-Jo Morris

A red wave sweeps across the Republic! On the latest episode of the Breitbart News Daily Podcast, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discusses last night’s big win for Virginia’s new Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. Also, a star is born in Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears, and the GOP enjoyed surprise victories across the nation. It was a very painful night for the Brandon administration, the Democrat establishment, the trans agenda, the teachers’ unions, the CRT race hustlers, the Lincoln Project, and especially the “Defund the Police” movement. And there’s still a close governor’s race in New Jersey – who knew?! Meanwhile, a defeated President Joe Biden arrived back in the U.S. after polluting the planet and catching some z’s on his failed climate change adventure to Europe. Finally, newly named Breitbart politics editor and Hunter Biden “Laptop from Hell” scoopster, Emma-Jo Morris, joins the show.

