Breitbart News Names Emma-Jo Morris, Known for Hunter Biden Bombshells, as Political Editor

Breitbart News has named Emma-Jo Morris, a veteran reporter and editor best known for the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” scoops, as political editor effective November 8. She joins Breitbart News from the New York Post where she served as deputy politics editor.

Morris is responsible for some of the most explosive stories of the past two years, most notably those focused on the corruption of the now-first family.

Breitbart News also has named Matthew Boyle Washington Bureau Chief. “I look forward to bringing Emma aboard as a critical part of our great and growing team,” says Boyle. “With crushing crises threatening the current administration, dysfunction ruling the day in D.C., and exciting elections around the corner, there could not be a better time to bring a key player like Emma into the fold.”

Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov says Morris will coordinate with Boyle on strategic direction-setting for the organization’s already robust political reporting, as well as head up soon-to-be-announced special projects designed to expand Breitbart’s reach and influence. “We’re excited to welcome Emma-Jo to our team. She has the experience, intelligence, and tenacity to contribute significantly to the company’s continued success and growth goals.”

Social media giants quickly put a choke hold on Morris’s work covering Biden family corruption, preventing it from gaining traction, while establishment leftwing outlets such as Politico and the New York Times smeared her reporting as “Russian misinformation” and “unsubstantiated,” respectively. She was clearly onto something.

“It became obvious to me within minutes of meeting Emma that she wasn’t simply a passionate and fearless reporter, she has deeply internalized the lessons of Andrew Breitbart and the editorial voice of the news outlet that bears his name,” says Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow. “In the spirit of Andrew, her biggest scoops not only exposed political corruption in our midst, but they exposed the establishment media as well. The machine-like collaboration among Big Tech, the corporate media, the intelligence community, and the Democratic Party is one of the stories of the century, and Emma has been right in the middle of it. She also has secured interviews with dissidents from North Korea and Xinjiang, publishing rare insight into some of the most secretive regimes of our time. She’s earned her bona fides as a journalist who is not afraid to ‘walk toward the fire,’ as Andrew famously encouraged us to do.”

Prior to her position at the New York Post, Morris was associate producer of Hannity at Fox News. “Joining Breitbart News is an opportunity to work for an iconic and powerful player in the news media and tell the truth to millions of readers worldwide,” says Morris. “This is a moment where honest journalism is more critical than ever, as we watch every major power center working in coordination to undermine and lie to the people. Breitbart is a leader in the industry — unique in its bold style, its independence, and in its relentless pursuit of answers — and every day in my role at Breitbart will be an unkind day to the corrupt establishment.”