DeSantis: ‘A Recession Is When Your Neighbor Loses His Job … a Recovery Is When Fauci Loses His’

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) blasted the progressive agenda during a fiery press conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, noting that people are “voting with their feet” by flocking to Florida and targeting Dr. Anthony Fauci and the left’s pro-lockdown edicts, telling the crowd that economic recovery begins when “Fauci loses” his job.

Last month, DeSantis announced that Florida’s job growth rate was three times the national rate, creating 84,500 jobs in September. According to the Labor Department, the U.S. economy added 194,000 that same month.

“Sometimes people will ask me, how come Florida, 84,000 jobs … what can be done to help the rest of the country?” DeSantis said, drawing attention to many of the policies that are driving people to the Sunshine State, including the low per capita tax burden. He noted that New York’s budget is “twice the size” of Florida’s, and taxes are higher, but asked, “Who has better roads, and who has better infrastructure, and who has better education?”

“People are voting with their feet. They’re leaving failed states and trying to come to a state that is going to be well managed and well governed. I tell you, I talk to people all the time who flee, and they say it’s the best decision they ever made,” he said, noting that many people fled because of riots and high crime in blue areas, as well as coronavirus lockdowns.

“But a recession is when your neighbor loses his job. A depression is when you lose yours, a recovery is when Dr. Fauci loses his,” he said, triggering cheers and applause.

His policies have been “very damaging to tens of millions of people,” DeSantis said of Fauci, noting the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has been cruel to animals, as recently exposed.

“I’m sorry, our tax dollars should not be going to that,” he continued before noting the left is “trying to impose an orthodoxy on this country.”

“If you think like we do, they don’t want you to be able to speak,” he continued.

DeSantis’s remarks were part of a broader press conference where he outlined four key steps he wants the legislature to take in the next session to strengthen election integrity in the Sunshine State. Notably, during the press conference, DeSantis blasted the policies of the woke left and the “Biden or Brandon administration,” triggering the audience to break out in the popular chant, “Let’s Go, Brandon!”

WATCH:

Governor Ron DeSantis / Facebook