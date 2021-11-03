Election Day Results: Donald Trump 4-0; Joe Biden 0-4

President Donald Trump demonstrated his staying political power in Tuesday’s elections, winning four of his endorsed candidates for office.

As Washington Secrets Paul Bedard reported, Trump won four of the races where he supported the candidates.

Trump endorsed Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin for governor 175 days before the election, earning him a historic victory in the Commonwealth, arguably the biggest victory of the night. Trump also endorsed Mike Carey, the winner of a special election for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. Trump also endorsed Vito Fossella in his winning race for borough president of Staten Island in his June primary election and was also featured in a robocall for his campaign. Trump also endorsed Esteban “Steve” Bovo for his winning campaign for Mayor of Hialeah, Florida.

Former Trump White House political director Brian Jack praised the president’s record.

“In 2020, his record in congressional special and primary elections was 120-2, and last night, he was 4-0 in general elections in Virginia, Ohio, New York, and Florida,” he said to Bedard. “Results don’t lie.”

Trump did not endorse Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli in Tuesday’s New Jersey Governor’s race, which remains too close to call.

At the same time, Biden failed to pull four different Democrats across the finish line in the commonwealth of Virginia, as noted by the Republican National Committee.

In Virginia, Biden campaigned and rallied with Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Democrat Lieutenant Governor candidate Hala Ayala, and Democrat Attorney General Mark Herring, all who lost to Republican candidates.

Biden also endorsed Democrat Allison Russo in Ohio’s 15 Congressional District – but she lost by over 17 points.

“Some free advice for Democrats: run from Biden as fast and you can,” wrote RNC Rapid Response director Tommy Pigott to reporters in an email.