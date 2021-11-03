President Joe Biden blamed “confusion” in the American electorate on Wednesday for his party taking a beating politically in elections across the country.

“I just think that people are at a point, and it’s understandable, where there’s a whole lot of confusion,” Biden said, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, potential tax breaks, and schools remaining open.

The president took a couple of questions from reporters at the White House after a speech on coronavirus vaccines for children responding to Democrats losing four political races across the country to Republicans.

Biden was asked about his political failure to get his agenda through a Democrat-controlled congress before Election Day, where Democrats suffered heavy losses

“I think it should have passed before Election Day,” he said to a reporter when asked about his agenda, but he admitted he was uncertain whether it would have helped Democrats in Virginia win.

The president also dodged specific questions about Republicans running on issues like Critical Race Theory

“Well I think we should produce for the American people,” Biden replied.

When a PBS reporter asked a question about how Democrats should fight back against Republicans “lying about Critical Race Theory,” Biden replied, “Well I think the whole answer is to just speak the truth, lay out where we are.”

Biden repeatedly went back to his talking point that Americans wanted to see “results” in Washington.

“I think we need to produce results for them,” he said.

Biden pointedly shot down questions about a Wall Street Journal report that his Department of Justice would settle legal cases filed by illegal immigrants separated from their families with payments of $450,000 per person.

When asked if news of the payments would increase illegal immigration to the country, Biden replied, “If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah, but it’s not true.”

“That’s not going to happen,” he added.

During his press conference, Biden cracked a joke about Trump when a reporter’s phone ring tone went off

“If that’s Trump, tell him I’m busy,” Biden said. “Bad joke, but anyway…”