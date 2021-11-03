Joe Biden: ‘Our Tables and Our Hearts Are Gonna Be Full’ This Thanksgiving

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Americans should be grateful that this Thanksgiving would be dramatically better than last year’s Thanksgiving.

“A year ago, we were headed into a Thanksgiving where public health experts were advising against traveling or gathering with family and friends,” he said.

The president recalled spending Thanksgiving dinner in 2020 with just his wife Jill and his daughter and son-in-law.

“Later this month, our tables and our hearts are gonna be full, thanks to the vaccines,” he said, speaking to Americans from the White House on the importance of vaccinating children age 5-11 with the coronavirus vaccine.

The president used a similar talking point on Tuesday to ward off criticism for his failure to address inflation, the high costs of groceries and gas, and supply chain problems.

“You look to this coming Thanksgiving, you know, we’re in a situation where we find that we are in a very different circumstance,” Biden said, calling the current situation in America “a hell of a lot better” than the previous year.

Analysts expect the most expensive Thanksgiving since the beginning of the holiday this year, due to inflation and supply chain issues.

But Biden focused on “incredible progress” in fighting the pandemic, but warned that it was not over.

He urged Americans to get vaccinated and get their children ages 5-11 vaccinated to help “stop the spread” of the virus.

“Please do your part,” he said. “If you know somebody who is not vaccinated, encourage them to get vaccinated.”