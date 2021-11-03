Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D), who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus while in Glasgow, Scotland, to attend the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference.

The Los Angeles Times reports:

The mayor is attending a United Nations conference on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland. He was originally set to moderate a panel Wednesday “on international finance to support city climate action” before participating in another discussion regarding solutions and challenges to tackling climate change, according to a schedule released by his office.

“Mayor Garcetti tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today. He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated,” the mayor’s office said in a statement shared to social media.

The UN climate change summit organizers did not issue a statement regarding the matter.

Last year, Garcetti’s daughter was infected with the coronavirus,

“Our family is incredibly careful and what’s happening in our home this week is playing out across Los Angeles and this country,” the mayor said at the time.