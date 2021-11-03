Poll: Americans Overwhelmingly Oppose Biden’s Spending Agenda

A new Harvard Caps/Harris Poll spells bad news for Biden, with an overwhelming number of Americans opposed to his much-touted spending plan.

Asked if they would favor or oppose a $1.5 to $2 trillion dollar social spending bill that would be financed by increasing the deficit and tax increases, a whopping 58 percent of those polled opposed the costly measure.

Fifty-six percent of those polled also agreed that such a massive spending bill would increase inflation, while only 44 percent said the spending bill would either decrease or have no effect on inflation.

After the results in the Virginia gubernatorial election on Tuesday night, Democrats already have an uphill battle heading into the 2022 midterms; according to the poll, the spending bill will only make matters worse, with a full 56 percent of those polled saying they would be less likely to vote for a representative in favor of the agenda.

Do you favor or oppose a $1.5 to $2 trillion dollar social spending bill that would be financed by increasing the deficit and tax increases? Favor 42%

Do you favor or oppose a $1.5 to $2 trillion dollar social spending bill that would be financed by increasing the deficit and tax increases? Favor 42%

Oppose 58%

If your representative voted for such a bill would you be more likely to vote for them or less likely to vote for them for re-election? More likely 44%

If your representative voted for such a bill would you be more likely to vote for them or less likely to vote for them for re-election? More likely 44%

Less likely 56%

The survey was conducted online within the United States between October 26-28, among 1,578 registered voters.

“Results were weighted for age within gender, region, race/ethnicity, marital status, household size, income, employment, education, political party, and political ideology where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population,” the poll noted.

On the infrastructure bill, the poll fared slightly better for President Biden and the Democrats, with 66 percent in favor versus 34 percent opposed. On whether or not the infrastructure bill should have been voted on right away as opposed to being held up in tandem with the reconciliation bill, 61 percent of those polled believed that the bill should have been voted on right away versus 39 percent in favor of the wait.

Do you favor or oppose passing the physical infrastructure bill for roads, bridges, internet and other items? Favor 66%

Do you favor or oppose passing the physical infrastructure bill for roads, bridges, internet and other items? Favor 66%

Oppose 34%

Do you think the physical infrastructure bill should have been held up for the social spending bill or voted on right away after passage by the Senate? Should have been held up for social spending bill 39% Should have been voted on right away 61%

Worse for President Biden, on virtually every subject, from the economy to foreign policy to the coronavirus pandemic, the president’s approval rating remained well below 50 percent. His lowest: 33 percent in favor of his handling of Afghanistan. A majority, 58 percent, of those polled also believed that Biden is currently “too old” for the presidency while only 47 percent believed him to be mentally fit.