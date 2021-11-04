Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 4: Dems Blame Racism for Election Woes, Guest J.D. Vance

More good news on today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast. President Joe Biden thinks the lesson from Tuesday’s red wave is that he must pass a big government agenda. Many of his colleagues continue to claim they are victims of white supremacy, despite the diverse slate of Republicans elected. Host Alex Marlow breaks down the laughable conclusions drawn by the left-wing establishment to explain the Democrats’ election woes. Plus, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) makes a bold move to make his state the forefront of the voter integrity movement. Then, J.D. Vance, bestselling author of Hillbilly Elegy and U.S. Senate candidate from Ohio, joins the podcast.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.