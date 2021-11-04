The school board and board of supervisors in Fairfax County, Virginia, will survey students as young as 12 this month about sexual activity, transgender identity, and whether their parents bully them.

A letter from Superintendent of Schools Scott S. Brabrand to parents does not mention the invasive nature of the questions but informs them their children can opt-out of taking it.

The letter describes the survey, which is online this year for the first time:

The Fairfax County Youth Survey asks questions about risky behavior, mental health, physical health, and safety. There are questions about behaviors related to alcohol, illegal drugs, or misuse of prescription drugs. Additional questions about depression, student stress, bullying and harassment, and questions about personal health, and for students in eighth, tenth, and twelfth grade only, sexual behavior, will be included in the survey. Students are also asked about specific protective factors concerning health and safety.

In the sexual behavior portion, questions include:

How old were you when you had sexual intercourse for the first time? … During your life, with how many people have you had sexual intercourse? … During the past 3 months, with how many people have you had sexual intercourse? … Did you drink alcohol or use drugs before you had sexual intercourse the last time? … The last time you had sexual intercourse, did you or your partner use a condom? … Have you ever had oral sex?

The survey additionally asks, “What one method did you or your partner use to prevent pregnancy?” Students could choose “Birth control pills,” “Condoms,” “an IUD … or implant,” “A shot … patch … or birth control ring,” “withdrawal,” and “no method.”

It also requests students to provide the number of sexual partners they have had.

Each question does allow students to say that they have never had sexual intercourse.

The survey also asks questions about the make-up of and behavior in the home, including, “How many times in the past year has a parent or adult in your household bullied, taunted, ridiculed, or teased you?”

The Daily Signal reported on the survey earlier this month:

The school system administers the survey to students in the eighth, 10th, and 12th grades each fall, and a separate survey is administered to sixth grade students that does not contain questions about sexuality or gender. Students are scheduled to take the 2021 survey in November. Both surveys caution students not to include their name and note that students do not need to answer any questions they are not comfortable with. [Fairfax County Public Schools Media Relations Manager Julie] Moult noted that the survey is available online for parents to review.

