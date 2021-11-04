Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday attempted to spin Tuesday’s crushing election defeats for the Democrat Party.

“We had great wins… and I celebrate those,” she said to reporters on Capitol Hill. “We’ll keep doing what we need to do.”

When asked about the massive losses in Virginia and Republican competitiveness in New Jersey, Harris replied she would “leave it up to the pundits.”

Harris then pointed to Eric Adams’ New York City mayoral race and the special election in Ohio’s 11th district as evidence of the “great wins.”

But Shontel Brown won in Ohio’s heavily Democrat district with a majority of black voters. In 2020, the district voted 68 percent to 32 percent for failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump.

Shontel Brown defeated Nina Turner in the Democrat primary by about six percentage points. Turner was endorsed by Democrat radicals, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Brown, meanwhile, was supported by Hillary Clinton and the Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee.

Vice President Kamala Harris says she’ll leave messages for the Democratic Party “to the pundits” following yesterday’s elections. “But I will say this. We had great wins … we’ll keep doing what we need to do.” pic.twitter.com/r5taFWNceb — The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2021

Over in heavily Democrat New York City, Eric Adams defeated a Republican candidate in the general election but trounced radical Democrat candidates in the primary by running on law and order.

Adams promised to end “nuisances like illegal dirt bikes and graffiti, while punishing ‘abusive’ cops within 90 days of their infractions,” the New York Post reported.

Harris’ praise for two minute wins come as Republicans’ red wave swept the nation on Tuesday. Overall, the GOP handed the Democrat Party 13 massive defeats.

Republicans won the following victories:

Pennsylvania’s Judicial Victories Texas State House Seat 118 Flip Minneapolis Votes “No” on Abolishing Police New Hampshire Mayoral Flip Trump-Endorsed Republican Won Ohio State Seat 15 Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor-Elect Makes History Virginia Attorney General Flip Local New York State Seats Flipped Republicans Flip Virginia’s House of Delegates Hispanics Turned Out for Republicans Republicans Flipped Virginia’s Governorship GOP Won Back the Suburbs Truck driver Edward Durr defeated New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney

The setbacks have not led the Democrat Party to pivot away from their radicalism as Democrat leaders on Wednesday doubled down to pass President Joe Biden’s far-left reconciliation package.

“We need to pass and send to his desk from the Congress a Build Back Better bill and an infrastructure bill,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said after the shallacking.

