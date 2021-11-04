Vulnerable Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) praised President Joe Biden’s controversial vaccine mandate on Thursday, Punchbowl News reported.

“We know there’s one thing that’s gonna get us through this completely and that’s to get people vaccinated,” Kelly stated. “So encouraging a business to vaccinate their employees is a good thing.”

Kelly, a “moderate” senator and retired astronaut, is up for reelection in 2022. Though Kelly comes from a purple state, he has supported the vast majority of the Biden-Harris administration’s radical legislation.

The Republican candidate to defeat Kelly in the midterms, Blake Masters, who is supported by investor Peter Thiel, told the Wall Street Journal Kelly has not lived up to being a moderate as Kelly promised.

“He promised to be independent and instead he’s voting with Chuck Schumer,” Masters said. “Sen. Sinema is actually way more interesting,” Masters said in relation to her having the backbone to oppose the filibuster.

“I think she just shows how dyed-in-the-wool Mark Kelly is for the progressive agenda,” he said.

Where Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have opposed many of the radical provision’s in Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, Kelly has chosen not to criticize the administration.

“What matters to me is the details: What are we buying and then how are we paying for it? But our country still has needs beyond physical infrastructure,” Kelly said about the welfare package.