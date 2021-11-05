Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 5: Vax Mandates Coming, Payoffs for Aliens Back On, and Guest Frances Martel

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow runs through the latest news, starting with the fact that the Biden administration’s payoffs to illegal aliens are back on! The federal government released new rules on vaccine mandates for businesses. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Dr. Faucistein go at it again – with predictable results. Al Gore (remember him?!) is back, this time with new tech to surveil carbon emitters. Then, Breitbart News’ World Editor (and unofficial New Jersey correspondent) Frances Martel joins Alex to talk about NJ politics and the underreported COVID outbreak occurring right now in China.

