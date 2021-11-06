77-Year-Old Concealed Carrier Shoots, Kills Alleged Robber in Chicago

A 77-year-old concealed carry permit holder shot and killed an alleged robber in Chicago around 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the 77-year-old was in his garage when a vehicle pulled up and the alleged robber exited and “demanded his belongings.”

The 77-year-old, a concealed carry permit holder, drew his gun and opened fire, striking the alleged robber in the head and chest.

The Chicago Police Department noted that the shots proved fatal.

CWBChicago observed, “A 77-year-old retired firefighter neutralized an armed robber who got out of a carjacked vehicle and confronted him in his garage.”

A Chicago Police tweet showed a photo of the alleged robber’s firearm:

TODAY – offender’s weapon recovered when he was shot by the victim during an attempt robbery in @ChicagoCAPS06 . Offender was also using a vehicle that was carjacked yesterday. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/Kc0dZf7hIL — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) November 6, 2021

The 77-year-old was not injured in the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.