AOC Rips James Carville for Blaming ‘Wokeness’ in Terry McAuliffe Defeat

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted Democrat strategist James Carville for being out of touch with the Democrat Party regarding the debate over its recent election losses, Business Insider reported Friday.

“Like the average audience for people seriously using the word ‘woke’ in a 2021 political discussion are James Carville and Fox News pundits so that should tell you all you need to know,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a social media post.

Carville told PBS on Wednesday “wokeness” was to blame for Terry McAuliffe’s (D) loss to Glenn Youngkin (R) during the Virginia gubernatorial election.

“[W]hat went wrong is just stupid wokeness,” he declared. “Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island, look at Buffalo, look at Minneapolis, even look at Seattle, Wash. I mean, this ‘defund the police’ lunacy, this take Abraham Lincoln’s name off of schools. I mean that — people see that.” “It’s just really — has a suppressive effect all across the country on Democrats. Some of these people need to go to a ‘woke’ detox center or something,” Carville continued. “They’re expressing a language that people just don’t use, and there’s backlash and a frustration at that.”

Ocasio-Cortez made her comments while calling out a local news article that reported she said McAuliffe “wasn’t woke enough” because she said “moderate Dems” were “ceding white swing voters to the right” by failing to engage Republicans.

“How can news outlets even attribute words to me I didn’t say?” she wrote in a social media post. “I said there are limits to trying to mobilize a campaign with a 100% moderate strategy without mobilizing the base. Said nothing [about] ‘wokeness’ which is a term almost exclusively used by older people these days btw.”

“And before people disingenuously complain ‘woke’ is denigrating to older people, it’s actually pundits like Carville using terms like ‘woke’ to insult voters under 45 that’s denigrating,” she said in another post:

Meanwhile, moderate Democrat and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard celebrated McAuliffe’s loss in Virginia on Tuesday.

“McAuliffe’s loss is a victory for all Americans. Why? Because it was a resounding rejection of efforts to divide us by race, the stripping of parental rights, and arrogant, deaf leaders. This benefits us all,” she wrote on social media Wednesday: